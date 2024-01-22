Aches, pains, stiff joints, arthritis, with a hint of anxiety….. Our pets could be feeling this too…

Hemp 4 Paws created by a Canadian company is CBD oil made specifically for pets and it’s 100% natural. It contains CO2 extracted hemp terpenes with organic, cold pressed hemp seed oil. We carry a formula for cats and many sizes of dogs.

Iris, an all natural, 100% pet safe calming formula made from a variety of flowers, also works incredibly well with CBD.

We have a variety of premium pet foods & something not always listed on the bag that is an essential amino acid, especially for cats, is Taurine. It’s also a very important part of a dog’s diet.

Taurine is found almost exclusively in meat. Humans and dogs can synthesize their own taurine but cats cannot.

For Dogs and Cats, taurine is crucial for normal vision, digestion, heart muscle function, for normal pregnancy and fetal development, to aid with dental health and maintain a healthy immune system.

